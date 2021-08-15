Sound Off for Aug. 16, 2021

Freedom to live

It is so hard for me to follow people’s thinking on COVID. I feel we all should be marched into the gym and get our shots, except for kids under 12. This was never a problem when trying to stamp out red measles, polio, whooping cough, etc. This has nothing to do with freedom except to keep us alive.

Explain

So can anyone explain to me why voter ID is a bad thing but requiring proof of vaccination to be carried at all times is not? Can you explain why requiring people to enter our nation legally is a bad thing but requiring people to carry vaccine passports to travel between the states is a good thing?

Mask it

“Click it or ticket“ worked so well, perhaps “Mask it or casket” will also.

Please

Wicker votes with Democrats again. Would someone please run against Wicker for the Senate?

Do it anyway

Masks protect others. So when you see someone wearing a mask you should think, “There is a person who is trying to protect me.” Some people will ridicule you for wearing a mask. Do it anyway.

Deficit

Mississippi taxpayers money does not cover its expenses, so we get federal tax money from the federal government to cover our deficits. Let’s not get it twisted.

Not about you

To all the those who are anti-vaccine: it’s not just about you. It’s about all those other people you will expose who might get more seriously ill than you will. It’s about every health care worker. It’s about overwhelming the resources. Do something for someone else today and get a vaccine.

