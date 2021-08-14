Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 15, 2021

Our own hands

If you care about our community, we need to take matters into our own hands. Our leaders are not doing it, so we need to be smart, responsible and accountable. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, protect our children, elderly, sick and each other. Stop the divide and keep each other healthy and alive.

Freedom

Gov. Tate Reeves is a politician and not a leader. He wants kids in school yet won’t mandate mask wearing, social distancing or vaccinations. If personal freedom is more important than health and safety then I hope Mississippians exercise their personal freedom to vote him out.

Personal choice

Tate Reeves is 100% right in his comments about COVID. Everything he said was true about the CDC waffling. In my opinion the only thing a cloth mask does is to make you feel better about yourself. I do believe that the vaccine is worth it, but it is still a personal choice.

Astute ‘leadership’

Coast moms and babies are dying from COVID. Over 4,000 new cases per day. ICUs are full. People dying every day. Our maskless (and witless) governor says to “move on with life.” An ostrich could do better.

Next year

About this time next year expect another new COVID variant to emerge,the mid-term variant, so contagious only drive-by psychic readings of your votes will be allowed.

Take their retirement

The number of dishonest Coast officials who owe the state money in unpaid fines grows. What is most worrisome is that many are state employees. They are paying into the PERS retirement system. If they owe money and are retired, take their yearly cost-of-living increase until the fine is paid.

American patriot

A heartfelt thank you to Sen. Roger Wicker. He does what’s right for all residents no matter what political party they are affiliated with. The fact is Mississippi is more dependent on the federal government than most States, proven by Reeves begging for help from the federal government.

