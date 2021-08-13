Sound Off
Sound Off for Aug. 14, 2021
Not a nickel
Those who are defending Sen. Wicker, please hold your breath and wait to see what Mississippi gets out of the infrastructure bill. He didn’t have you in mind when he voted and don’t now!
More than a nickel
The idea that Mississippi will not benefit from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is misguided. Mississippi gets a whopping $2.13 in federal money for every dollar we send to Washington.
Backstabber
Roger Wicker is the name, betraying conservative Mississippians is the game.
Strategy?
Could someone explain the thinking of those who, when at a red light, stop two car lengths behind the vehicle in front of them, and then every few seconds move a few feet closer until the light turns green?
Angry rhetoric
The governor chooses to push back on the truth. He’s failed Mississippians., he cannot walk this back. It is history, he must be held accountable.
Southern border
The U.S. closed the border with Canada. The U.S. does not permit any foreigners to fly into our country. However, the southern border is wide open and anyone can cross at any time. These immigrants are not checked for vaccinations or tested for COVID-19.
Majority source
In the worst year on record, 2016, only about 1.1 million undocumented immigrants came through in the entire year. That’s less than half the population of the city of Austin, Texas. Not all of those immigrants were sick. Worry about unvaccinated Americans. That’s the majority source of COVID-19 cases.
Not just virus
Two schools closed on Wednesday, here comes another shutdown. This time because of knuckleheads, not just the virus.
