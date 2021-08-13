Sound Off for Aug. 14, 2021

Not a nickel

Those who are defending Sen. Wicker, please hold your breath and wait to see what Mississippi gets out of the infrastructure bill. He didn’t have you in mind when he voted and don’t now!

More than a nickel

The idea that Mississippi will not benefit from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is misguided. Mississippi gets a whopping $2.13 in federal money for every dollar we send to Washington.

Backstabber

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Roger Wicker is the name, betraying conservative Mississippians is the game.

Strategy?

Could someone explain the thinking of those who, when at a red light, stop two car lengths behind the vehicle in front of them, and then every few seconds move a few feet closer until the light turns green?

Angry rhetoric

The governor chooses to push back on the truth. He’s failed Mississippians., he cannot walk this back. It is history, he must be held accountable.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Southern border

The U.S. closed the border with Canada. The U.S. does not permit any foreigners to fly into our country. However, the southern border is wide open and anyone can cross at any time. These immigrants are not checked for vaccinations or tested for COVID-19.

Majority source

In the worst year on record, 2016, only about 1.1 million undocumented immigrants came through in the entire year. That’s less than half the population of the city of Austin, Texas. Not all of those immigrants were sick. Worry about unvaccinated Americans. That’s the majority source of COVID-19 cases.

Not just virus

Two schools closed on Wednesday, here comes another shutdown. This time because of knuckleheads, not just the virus.

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com