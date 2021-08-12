Sound Off for Aug. 13, 2021

Good example

Kudos to Ole Miss football coach Kiffin for having 100% vaccination of team coaches and staff. Outstanding example to all SEC teams.

Thank you

Thanks to the Sun Herald for covering news. To everyone calling it liberal propaganda, you must not be reading all the articles. This crazy division where people only want what they believe without facts is not helping. Expecting politicians to only support one party is not how a government works.

MIA

I beg to differ with the writer of “Opinion.” It is front page news when the governor of a state is missing in action during the worst health crisis his state has faced in decades. Strong leadership could have pushed vaccinations early on and we would not be in the dangerous place we now are.

What else

To those that complain about our Governor, what would you have him do that he has not already addressed?

Step one

The governor wants to request health care support for Mississippi but is still unwilling to realize there is a serious problem and reinstate mask mandate. He needs to address our problems before asking others for support.

Turncoat?

We finally have a Republican that is willing to vote for Mississippi and he gets criticized! Mississippi, unlike NY and CA, receives back from the federal government more than it sends to Washington. And now we’re begging for help!

