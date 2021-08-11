Sound Off for Aug. 12, 2021

Deterrent?

Quite a list of public employees who have stolen tax payer monies. How many have actually gone to jail? Not many. How many have repaid the taxpayers? Not many. A deterrent? Not much.

Opinions

I am not an admirer of Tate Reeves, but please keep your opinions on the editorial page or otherwise note them. The front page masquerading as news is not the page for this piece. Keep news articles as factual documented news, with proof.

Governor

What a leaderless, clueless and useless governor this state has. He should be impeached and replaced with someone competent.

Nothing to gain

All the repeated political hit pieces on the governor just in this paper alone is justification to no longer indulge the press. He has nothing to gain by talking to the untrustworthy media. Apparently not being available for insults in person is justification for an attack.

A plea

I am a registered nurse and paramedic. Many like me put our lives on the line every day to help COVID patients (most unvaccinated), and the numbers are getting intolerable. This is a plea for all the anti-vaxxers to do your part and get vaccinated, or if you can’t, stay away from others.

Both events

If Summer Fest is canceled, then Cruisin’ The Coast would have to be canceled. That ain’t gonna happen!

Turncoat Wicker

I could not believe Sen. Wicker voted for the Democratic $1 trillion infrastructure bill. I read his response and do not agree it’s going to help Mississippi. It’s going to bail out New York, California and other deficit Democratic states.

