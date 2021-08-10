Sound Off for Aug. 11, 2021

Stuck

COVID and wildfires are increasing at alarming rates and we are still stuck on whether they are a hoax or media hysteria. What will it take, an apocalypse?

Misplaced blame

Why are people blaming immigrants for the delta outbreak? Health experts have been warning since mid-June delta is coming and will bad if people are not vaccinated. Do people think every person infected with delta has been in close contact with an infected immigrant?

Border

President Biden, please close our Southern border!

Irresponsible

Gov. Reeves has some responsibilities in this large spread of COVID in MS. He has shown himself irresponsible in his decisions concerning the health of Mississippians. He should be the leading voice toward safety and holding down the virus.

Easy marks

Looking at the lengthy list Auditor Shad White published for public service crooks shows how lucrative elective office can unofficially be. All the fine monies still due is obscene, including the $300K+ still owed jointly by Bill and Scott Walker and $170K+ by his chief of staff.

Stay away

Does the almighty dollar mean that much to the Mississippi Gulf Coast? I thought lives meant more than money. Cancel the Summer Fest the end of August please. The outsiders need to stay in their own states to spread the COVID.

Why?

Can someone please explain why wearing a mask in school is a loss of personal freedom? Children have very little personal freedom anyway...i.e. polio and smallpox vaccinations are not up for debate. Why should there be a question about a vaccination against a disease that has killed over half a million Americans?

