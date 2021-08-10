Sound Off for Aug. 10, 2021

Bad decisions

The reason for the surge in COVID cases can certainly not be attributed to illegal aliens crossing the border. After all, they are pretty much like the citizens in the states along the Gulf of Mexico: unvaccinated. All but one of those states have Republican governors who, in an effort to play to their base, make wrong headed decisions like not mandating the wearing of masks resulting in needless deaths of their citizens. When will we ever learn?

Way to go

Has anyone noticed that the re-emergence of the pandemic national crisis coincided with the release and distribution of the folks from south of the border? Way to go Joe and Co. Way to fulfill your oath of office by generating funeral business.

The governor

To those who agree with Gov. Tate Reeves about no mask mandate, I hope you also recognize Mississippi has one of the highest COVID infection rates and lowest vaccination rates. The governor should be part of the solution and not perpetuate the problem.

So what?

The headline was, “Coast parents pulling kids out of school.” So what? If you don’t want your kid in school anyway, what’s the big deal if you keep them out of school? Keep them home, lock them in the house, and you’ll be happy, everyone will be happy, and we can all, except your kids, get on with life. Saying pizza is bad, then not ordering pizza, is not being defiant.

Darn rules

The mantra for liberals: Rules for thee, not for me.

Mask mandates

I cannot understand the person pulling his kids out of Long Beach schools because they are mandating masks to be worn. You don’t have to staple them to the kids face. To put your kids. as well as others, at such great risk of illness and death for the freedom to pick is a bit weird. Will these kids grow up to be like their parent? Mask mandates are in place for good reason - not to simply take away your freedom.

Poor choices

I’m convinced the Sun Herald is controlled by its left-leaning media owners in a land far far away, and the local editors and staff are merely puppets having their strings pulled. The Sun Herald must receive hundreds of Sound Offs and comments each day, but only choose a few of the most nutty far left ones to publish surrounded by an occasional blip of one containing any rationality or common sense. It’s all a propaganda game.

Thank you

Thank you former President Obama for braving the frontline dance floor all night at your million dollar Martha’s Vineyard birthday blowout bash maskless and without proof of vaccination required. Thank you also to all the super wealthy and famous Hollywood celebs who joined in the festivities. Thank you to all of them for continually advising and mandating loss of liberty, income, and birthday parties to all us “regular” people.

A suggestion

What a surprise. Mississippi Today writer Bobby Harrison finds a way to bash Gov. Tate Reeves for not mentioning the passing of Bob Moses. Probably time for Mr. Harrison to hang it up. I mean how many liberals came out to mourn the loss of Mr. Moses? How many even know who Bob Moses was? I see nowhere in the life of Bob Moses anything to indicate support of critical race theory so why try to tie the two in an article that simply wanted to take a shot at Tate Reeves? Here is a novel idea. Why not write about something that is actually news?

