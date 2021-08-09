Sound Off for Aug. 9, 2021

Get the shot

People are free to make wrong choices. Many chose to smoke and your lung cancer doesn’t spread to anyone you speak to. You chose wrong to not vaccinate. You can easily make many sick and kill some, just be speaking to them. And the more people sick, the better chance a new variety will evolve to kill even more. Get vaccinated or wear a mask.

Deserve better

I would like to sarcastically thank all of those who didn’t get vaccinated and didn’t wear a mask. Our hospital workers are completely exhausted. Our teachers are now at risk from getting COVID from the kids at school. They are exhausted. Our elderly in our community haven’t been able to enjoy their later years and are afraid to go out in crowds. You did this. All of you. You had the chance to be smart, but you failed. You’re irresponsibility should make you accountable. All you are getting is a time out and a slap on the wrist. We all deserve better.

Who knows more?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For those against wearing masks due to COVID, and those who not getting vaccinated, when you get a bachelor’s and masters degree and PhD in any science major, then get over 25 years experience in immunology, then you can come back with a logical opinion about COVID. Until then, I will continue to listen to the experts. They definitely know more than you.

Virus free?

So Biden is going to require all foreign travelers to the U.S. to be vaccinated. Too bad that doesn’t apply to all the people flowing into the country at the southern borders. Or does he think they are all virus free?

The governor

Apparently, there is a lot of willful ignorance in our state, on our Coast and especially in the Sound Off. If any of you who are bashing and attacking our governor had bothered to do the least bit of research, you would have found that the governor, using his authority to issue executive orders, has implemented several mandates recommended by the CDC and State Department of Health, in order to slow the current rise in COVID-19 cases. These include mask mandates, social distancing mandates, building capacity caps and other mandates for many counties, including Harrison County. Shame on you for not being diligent and looking into what our governor is actually doing and has done. And shame on the Sun Herald for not properly reporting the truth of the actions of our governor. Further shame on the Sun Herald for allowing politics to get in the way of the truth.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Another view

Our governor is an idiot. Because of his unbelievably poor leadership, he is putting people in jeopardy. Tate Reeves, people are dying from COVID. I repeat, people are dying. This is not a joke any more. Freedom you say? How is freedom going to help us when someone is losing a family member from your negligence? You and your followers should have to work in the COVID ward and then see how you turn your decision about masks around.

The children

Jackson County School District needs to mandate masks as are all the other school districts. We did very well last year with a mask mandate, there were no major outbreaks. Please protect the children.

Anyone know?

Does anyone know when Fred Haise monument will be finished? I’m really hoping to see him at the ceremony.

China virus

Just in case you forgot, the COVID-19 VIRUS came from China. Today Wuhan China is testing its entire population for COVID-19. Don’t tell anyone but here comes the next variant.

Send your Sound Off to soundoff@sunherald.com