Sound Off for Aug. 8, 2021

As Mississippians, we’re on our own to make it thru COVID. Our so-called political leaders (looking at you Tate Reeves) only lead when it is politically expedient and when the tough decisions they are elected to make on behalf of the people don’t upset their political base. If everyone used good judgment, applied common sense and had empathy for their neighbor, getting through this on our own might work. Unfortunately, without some sort of public behavior mandate, today’s “me first” environment almost guarantees a bad outcome and the continued expansion of COVID.

Just read in the Sun Herald that Russia is the No. 2 supplier of oil to the U.S. Where are the calls for a hearing about Biden being in Putin’s pocket?

While media outlets claim to be fair and balanced, the reading public is spoon-fed whatever the shapers-of-information want readers to have. Example, most ink and airtime is devoted to only COVID. Meanwhile a global power struggle is aimed at further weakening the U.S. both economically and militarily. Iran is flexing its Mideast muscle by attacking shipping again, the U.S. is allowing the Taliban to strengthen in Afghanistan, China is controlling our economy with a $75B trade deficit and the U.S. southern border is wide open. Even the staunchest liberal has a hard time explaining why a weaker America is somehow a better America.

Not against COVID vaccination but I demand President Biden secure the southern border against thousands of illegal immigrants immediately. They are coming in likely unvaccinated. The Biden Administration cannot expect or order citizens to vaccinate or mask while simultaneously permitting a tsunami of unvaccinated and or ill to enter the country. Cannot have it both ways.

Hard to find much media Olympic event coverage or news as it now seems to be all political and social. Odd, Olympics were intended to be about bringing people together through competition and leaving politics and other social nonsense somewhere else. No wonder Olympic ratings are in the tank, along with mainstream media

I for one agree with Governor Reeves not mandating masks. Let this be dealt with locally. Independent cities, school boards, etc., should be quite capable for these decisions.

I give the Harrison County schools four to six weeks before they close and go virtual. Kids give the COVID to each other. They take it home and give it to the rest of the family and so on. Sounds like a pandemic. The previous testing czar for president Trump says if you are not vaccinated you will get the delta variant. Will, not may.

Why the push for no state income tax? Our state receives half of its revenue from the federal government. With revenue from gaming and lottery, too. Try some fiscal responsibility.

Stop blaming the unvaccinated or the careless for this latest COVID-19 outbreak. What we have here is a good ole fashion power grab. And by the time the mid-terms get here it will be martial law.

