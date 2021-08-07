Sound Off for Aug. 7, 2021

Mask up

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institute for Health, said that masks are the best thing we’ve got right now to reduce the spread of COVID in the schools. Also, the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control is that masks be worn by everyone in doors, including those who are vaccinated. How do you ignore these recommendations and not require masks be worn at all times by anyone inside a school building?

Way to go

Congratulations to the Mississippi State Bulldogs for winning the National Championship in baseball. Y’all deserved to win it all. The way y’all played throughout the season goes to show you that great desire can win championships. I wish my Ole Miss Rebels can play with the grit and desire that your team displayed.

A good laugh

The Thursday edition of the online Sun Herald had a quote: “Trump, according to The Washington Post, made false or misleading statements 30,573 times while in office.” Thanks for the great laugh. The Washington Post tripled that number in their first six months of operation. he term “media garbage” has become a daily household term.

Deplorable thinking

So you think the governor should be impeached because he won’t call unvaccinated people names or mask shame. That is the perfect example of deplorable, moronic neanderthal thinking. Are you happy now?

Bad decision?

The statements of the members of the Ocean Springs School Board regarding mask wearing were appalling. Are our children being taught to have a sense of responsibility for their community? Leaving the decision to wear a mask to school to individuals is not promoting a sense of caring for the well-being of fellow students, teachers or school staff members. If a parent doesn’t believe his/her children should wear a mask, and sends their asymtomatic, unmasked children to school, how many of their friends will be exposed? How many students would have to quarantine? How many could become seriously ill? How will you feel if your child is exposed and becomes ill? You have abdicated your responsibility to keep the children of Ocean Springs safe and healthy.

Power grid

I believe the government is putting the cart before the horse. The power grid needs to be increased before changing to electric vehicles. What is everyone going to do, turn off their AC and lights so you can charge your car?

Not visiting

Still off my vacation and travel lists are New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Adding Atlanta and Bourbon Street. Violence, shootings, homicides, rampant homelessness and/or tent cities rivaling third world slums are just a few of the reasons these places aren’t attractive to visit.

When it happens

I will get the vaccine when Democrats decide to go to work.

Making it simple

Giving someone Covid is like premeditated murder. You spread it, a person can die. You should be accountable for that. Then, you would be more serious about wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com