Sound Off for Aug. 6, 2021

In jail

The man who beat and raped a woman at the outlet malls and later raped a cellmate should have not have been out of jail. He was earlier charged with “voyeurism.” The state needs to review their definition of voyeurism.

One-term Tate

I agree with the reader asking about impeaching our top official and I will support any other Republican who runs against him.

Skewed

One writer here conflated the choice not to get the vax jab with the right to get an abortion, stating the government shouldn’t force someone “to breed like an animal”. There is a lot of choice involved pre-pregnancy that the writer throws overboard but expects society and law to repair via the “right” to abortion.

Action needed

What I witnessed yesterday at the intersection of Neighborhood Walmart and North Bay Elementary School was horrible. Watching a man being airlifted in a helicopter and a young lady being taken to an ambulance was tragic. I have been close to getting in an accident. I believe these accidents are due to no turning area at the intersection coming out from the school and trying to turn left.

Child abuse

We are grandparents, and our children refuse to get vaccine and refuse for their kids to get vaccine. The teenagers who has allergies want the shot, and parent refuses. Is this a form of child abuse? No masks, keep your kids at your house and home school.

Neglect?

Can a child (if it survives) or child services sue a parent for neglect if the parents refuse to take the vaccines and the child later dies from COVID-19 or variant? Let that sink in.

