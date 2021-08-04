Sound Off for Aug. 5, 2021

Division destroys

Our country is changing the fundamentals of law, history and even grammar in response to misplaced guilt. These knee-jerk, illogical reactions solve no problems, only create new ones. They create division that strengthens a former world leader’s promise to destroy us “from within.”

Boardwalk cleanup

The boardwalks on the beach between Pass Christian and Long Beach still have debris from a storm surge over two months ago. This makes it difficult to navigate for those of us who use this route daily for exercise. Can whoever is responsible clean this up as soon as possible? It is an eyesore.

Your duty

Many thanks to Mr. Rodolfich and others who are making the wise decision to protect our children by having all wearing masks to school. This delta variant is much more transmissible and is already affecting children. To other superintendents, it is your duty to protect our children!

Pro-life?

Anyone who is an anti-vaxxer because they don’t want the government to control what they do with their body needs to join me in supporting Planned Parenthood. Being forced against my will to breed like an animal is the ultimate invasion of my personal rights.

Money for vaccines

Please explain to me why we are paying people to take the vaccine. I took it without anyone “bribing” me because I wanted to avoid the virus. Can I prove that I took it and get paid? Wish I had a money tree in my backyard like the government seems to have in theirs!

Propaganda

Many of us are researching material from doctors and viral specialists; most of you are swallowing propaganda from the government health officials. Let’s see who survives the longest.

Lethal weapon

I get the impression that the unvaccinated person thinks their decision only affects them. If that person gets COVID and gives it to another unvaccinated person, including children under 12 or an immunosuppressed individual, then their decision does affect others. You may become a lethal weapon.

Impeach

Can a governor be impeached? If so then Tate Reeves needs to be impeached. He has to be the most ignorant human being as he sits back and allows Mississippians to die of COVID while he does nothing.

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com