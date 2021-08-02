Sound Off for Aug. 3, 2021

Thanks

A big thanks to Harrison County beach crew for clearing the sand from the handicap beach ramp across from Centennial Plaza. You guys are the best.

Way to go Dad!

I saw something encouraging today at the Long Beach harbor. A dad and his daughter were on bikes, and Dad was giving his daughter a safety lesson. It brought up memories of my dad teaching me the same thing.

Justice for Jessica

Was watching the Jessica Chambers case where the accused was Quentin Tellis. Much was made of the dying statement of Jessica. I can’t understand taking Jessica’s ability to enunciate into account, why the phonetic link wasn’t made as the “e-i” of Tellis has the same sound as Derrick or Eric.

Health experts

Be sure to take your children to a politician for their annual health checkup. If you’re willing to trust your politicians on vaccinations, why not trust the health of your children.

Unvaccinated

I am unvaccinated. I am not sick nor dead, yet I am making vaccinated folks sick. Make that make sense.

No comments

It is now time to quit publishing comments from people promoting not getting vaccines! We are never going to get through the pandemic if we don’t get vaccinated. If people wouldn’t have gotten many of the vaccines in the ’40s and ’50s, we would still have polio and other health issues.

Irony

Gov. Reeves stated, “And I will always defend those individuals’ right to decide what is best for them and their families.” Ironic that Mississippi is leading the charge at the Supreme Court to protect lives of the unborn, but will not take steps necessary to protect the lives of our citizens

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com