Sound Off for Aug. 2, 2021

Re: Logic

Thank you, thank you, thank you Sun Herald. Your efforts to correct misinformation are greatly appreciated.

Surgical masks

Marks are not perfect and some are better than others, but for those of you who think masks are useless, if you have surgery I want you to demand that the surgical team does not wear masks. By the way, there are things you can do to increase the effectiveness of a mask.

Country in ruin

When Joe Biden took office, I knew nothing good would come from it. I definitely didn’t think he would destroy the country in 6 short months. But low and behold, I was wrong and he has destroyed it faster than any President in history.

Why backtrack?

Why are Gov. Reeves and some school districts gambling with our children’s health and lives by not requiring masks to be worn? After all the efforts, masks and vaccines, some people have gone through to fight this deadly virus, why backtrack now?

Whiners

After reading all the excuses and rationalizations for not wearing masks and getting vaccinated, I’m for mandating both. We’ve become a country of whiners.

Here we go again

Listening to Dr. Fauci, the darling of the media, is like someone taking their nails across a chalkboard — unbearable! This so-called man of science should have chosen a better occupation he is clearly more suited to, used car salesman!

