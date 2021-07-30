0730 sound off

Where is Tate?

As COVID cases and hospitalizations soar with astonishing speed in Mississippi, where is Tate Reeves? He has been conspicuously silent in this rapidly developing crisis. We’ve heard news from the Alabama and Louisiana governors, acting as leaders should, but our governor seems to have abrogated his responsibilities. We can be grateful to Dr. Dobbs for his outstanding work since the pandemic began. I wish he’d run for political office.

Changing his tune?

I bet ole Tater will change his tune about masks when he or his previous darlings are exposed. Just like before. Typical. Nero fiddles while Rome burns.

Road trip

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson should take the August recess and caravan the entire state of Mississippi encouraging young folks to get vaccinated.

Stop bragging

Funny how politicians, especially career Democrats, like to claim or brag about things they’ve never done. President Biden at a Mack truck facility claims he drove a big rig. Never has. Elizabeth Warren claimed Native American heritage until DNA revealed none. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did such a fantastic job countering COVID that he wrote a book about it. Their insecurities, false claims, narcissism and self-importance on full display.

Always worried

I dare say that a great many Americans are always concerned about our borders, illegal immigration and the selective ways liberals enforce the law of the land. If they were Trump supporters I am sure they would have been handled very differently. Enforce the law.

Name change

Well there we go. The Cleveland Indians changing their name is the last straw. Cancel culture at its finest. I hope their fans don’t mind changing 100 years of the team’s historical run. Ratings are going down all over because of this. Sports are failing. It’s become nothing more than a so-called social justice platform. We aren’t perfect in this country, but we are a free society. Just look to our south in Cuba and think.

Eating crow

The Biden Administration wants us to trust the science but the CDC and Dr. Fauci have spoken and acted in decidedly unscientific ways causing them to be untrustworthy. They seem to be simply guessing their way through this pandemic. Vice President Kamala Harris was adamant that she wouldn’t take a vaccination that former President Trump had anything to do with, but he brought on all 3 currently available. Now, she urges Americans to take it. Wonder if she eats crow hot or cold?

Mandate coming?

Get ready, folks. Nationwide mandatory masking is coming back. The biggest reason many Americans refuse to get vaccinated is that there is simply no trust in our government. Is there any reason when those that disagree are marginalized and/or canceled. It is all about gaining even more power over us. Beware. Big government is set to get even bigger and have even more control over our lives.

Do better

Why put a article out about a death at Keesler with no other information available? What if you had a love one there? Three others injured? Really? It’s not news without details. Incident? Come on

