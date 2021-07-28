Sound Off for July 29, 2021

To ‘Southern border’

If all eligible Americans would get vaccinated against COVID, immigrants fleeing from violence and poverty wouldn’t be a Covid problem for us.

Build a wall?

Funny you’re worried about the border and immigrants bringing COVID here. The citizens within our own borders are more responsible for what’s happening, not them. Mexico has the same vaccination rate as Mississippi. Maybe the rest of the nation should put a wall up around us.

Fascism and tyranny

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent COVID-positive patients out of hospitals and back to their nursing homes resulting in many deaths. That is irrefutable, and yet nothing has happened to him. Now, he says the mission is to knock on doors and take them to vaccination. We are becoming fascists.

Hypocrisy

Someone recently requested that the Sun Herald elucidate on the virus coming across the southern border. Here’s a history lesson. Although Native Americans were equipped to deal with native diseases, European contact exposed them to foreign diseases for which they had no immunity or treatment.

Logic

If while wearing an N-95 mask one can still smell the perfume of a passerby, isn’t it logical to conclude masks are useless against an extremely vaporized virus? Duh? It’s about control, not protection.

Editor’s note: Particles that cause odors are much, much smaller than virus molecules, scientists say. A mask’s job is to trap droplets containing the coronavirus that come from from your mouth and nose, and from others’ mouths and noses.

Hospital requirements

I recently was in a hospital. The nurse/assistant told me she was not vaccinated. I had a mask on and she put one on. Still I felt uncomfortable being treated by an unvaccinated person. Why don’t hospitals require mandatory vaccination for their staff?

