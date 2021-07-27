Sound Off for July 28, 2021

Inconsistent eating

I find it strange that a certain pizza place in east Gulfport does not allow inside dining, while at the same time, a certain fried chicken place does. Why is this?

Voting in MS

Read the article on voting is harder in Mississippi. I have voted absentee a few times. It was simple, went to the courthouse, got into line, was given the necessary information. In reading the list of who is eligible, am surprised at the number of reasons listed, pretty long list.

No justification

Attention all non-vaccinated. Deaths from this fourth wave is on you. There is no trying to justify you decision. We, the health care workers that trust science over politics, know that you brought this on yourselves, but won’t tell you so as you or your loved ones suffer or die from this disease.

Heartbreaking

The Murray article on Officer Jennings was beautiful and heartbreaking. The point is, “Told you so?”, that the more of us who are vaccinated, the fewer “at risk” people get sick and die. This amazing person may still be alive today, had more of us been vaccinated.

Southern border

You have imported new reporters to spread the news to the benighted Gulf Coast, one of them to exclusively elucidate on COVID-19. Now that we are privileged to avail of her services, maybe she can inform us on how much the virus is being spread by the massive invasion at the southern border.

Mother Nature

Mississippi has a no wake zone of 100 feet of any public pier, boat launch, other vessels or marina. The waters between Deer Island and Biloxi are unfortunately not able to be a no wake zone. How do you ticket Mother Nature when she rolls 3-4 foot or more waves through the same area?

