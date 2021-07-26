Sound Off for July 27, 2021

Food finder

Is there a place on the Coast which sells Smith County watermelons? Or a restaurant which offers shish kabobs on its menu?

To ‘Embarrassed’

A “lifelong Republican” is embarrassed by the party’s actions. Is it the current actions to support a strong border, lower government spending, anti abortion, support of law enforcement, states’ rights, etc. These and others are Republican policies for decades.

It’s time again

It’s time for the Gaming Commission to step up and make mask usage in the casinos mandatory again. It is putting us all at risk with the numbers rising again, and quite frankly I don’t feel safe around these folks who are soaking in the misinformation.

Kudos

Kudos to the Sun Herald for bringing Isabella Murray onboard to cover COVID vaccination efforts in South MS. Our state has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. Hopefully she can make a difference move the needle (excuse the pun) in the right direction.

Gibberish

Dr. Thomas Dobbs says vaccines are 88% effective against the delta variant. “We’re narrative-based, we’re story-based. So let your heart-cognitive function understand that.” What a bunch of gibberish. Will someone please just start speaking plain English about the C-virus?

Told you so?

So the Sun Herald’s new hire is going to help solve the low vaccination rate. Please tell me how the front page headline, “Bay St. Louis Loses Vaccinated Marine Officer to COVID-19,” is going to help. How many of your readers will they turn to their other unvaccinated friends and say, “See, I told you so.”

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com