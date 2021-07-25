Sound Off for July 26, 2021

Not nothing

Nothing has changed at our southern border since the last administration? Surely, you jest. Depending on the “untruth” news you may have been watching, illegal immigrants sporting Biden T-shirts and the rescinding of previously more stringent border enforcement via executive order is clear proof.

Embarrassed

As a lifelong Republican, I am extremely embarrassed by the party now and unless there are a lot of changes is the party’s actions and leadership, I will no longer vote Republican. I will never support the Democrats, so I guess that means I vote Independent or I no longer vote.

Shadow govt.?

The president of the United States is empowered by the people to ensure the security and well being of the people. What we have now is government by committee. The unelected shadow government is making the decisions, and president acts like they are his.

Cut some slack

I’m sure the infectious disease doctor did not intend to offend anyone when he said “get the damn shot.” Put yourself in his shoes and of other health care personnel working the front lines for the past 1.5 years. I can only imagine the burnout they must be feeling. Cut them some slack.

Offshore accounts

All senators and representatives (Democrats and Republicans) need to pass a bill to bring every off-shore dollar back to the United States and collect the taxes from it. It is nothing but theft from the U.S. taxpayer!

Honesty

In the midst of a TV interview, I will commonly hear the interviewee say “I’ll be honest with you,” and then continue on. Doesn’t that imply that the person might not have been honest in what was said before that?

