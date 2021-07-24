Sound Off for July 25, 2021

To the rescue

I want to thank two people who came to my rescue. I collapsed from heat exhaustion in the middle of a street. I was fearful a car would run over me. Fortunately a lady in a van got out to help. Then a man in a truck helped get me out of the street. To all I say: beware of the heat and humidity!

Thank you

Thank you, city of Biloxi, for the great job cutting the grass along the roadway on Popps Ferry Road. I’m sure our visitors appreciate it, but not nearly as much as those of us who live nearby. Good job!

Health politics

All this talk about funding needed for mental health, all legislators need to do is accept Medicaid expansion. How long will be allow them to play politics with our health care?

Just sayin’

Typical small town political overreach: “Joe Boney, you can’t quit, you’re fired!” Nothing more dangerous than someone with a little bit of power.

Consideration

I am in the surgery waiting area at a hospital. I can’t believe that their are people in here without a mask on! I’m sick of it! You are putting my life in danger by not wearing a mask. Have some consideration for the patients who don’t have a choice of being at the hospital.

Follow the herd

Some people think the government should mandate masks again. Why?? If people aren’t smart enough to heed the warnings given the visible data, we know where their herd is headed. Eventually, we will reach immunity one way or the other.

