Sound Off for July 24, 2021

Not a victory

Mayor Mario, you were elected by the good people of Moss Point on the campaign platform of ending corruption. You and your wife are guilty of fraud. How in any form is that a victory?

Moss Point

I find it interesting when a politician gets on TV and starts to play the race card right after he has been sentenced for a crime. I realize people can be gullible, but come on now. If you are guilty, you are guilty.

Feet dragging

One of the best free amenities of our coast, used by both locals and tourists, are our piers. Why is FEMA dragging their feet on the post-Zeta repair of these wonderful piers?

To ‘the real worry’

The real worried people are those that continue to believe misinformation along with news organizations that continue to print such untruths. The borders are not open, very little has changed since the previous administration.

Turning lane

We have many four- (or more) lane roads. State laws require that when drivers turn onto a multi-lane road, they should turn onto the lane nearest them, instead of crossing over to more distant lanes which is dangerous. Drivers, please obey this common-sense rule.

Stop the spread

Smallpox and polio were nearly eliminated by vaccination rates of 80 and 92%, respectively. A wimpy 30% won’t do it. Yes, it’s your body and your choice, but it’s not all about you. You are safe from more than a dozen serious diseases today because of people who chose to be vaccinated decades ago.

