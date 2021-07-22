Sound Off for July 23, 2021

Like France

France is requiring those who are unvaccinated to stay home. Mississippi should do the same. Those of us who dd our part and got vaccinated should be free to go out mask-free. The solution to ending COVID is simple, keep the unvaccinated at home.

You need shots

If you read the paper today, you saw where Mississippi is one of the worse states to get COVID! All you have to do is get two small shots to help protect you, your family, your neighbors and your church members. I personally am going back into lockdown and have never stopped wearing my masks.

Vaccinations

Dear Mississippians, I am begging from the bottom of my heart to please get vaccinated. I have a number of close friends that have not been vaccinated yet, and I was really shocked. I am not able to be around them. I am not able to get the COVID shot because I have acute myeloid leukemia and it is dangerous for me to be around just about anybody.

The real worry

To you who dislike the “vaccine refusers,” Why don’t you use your energy to call Biden’s White House and demand that the border be closed. Worry about the unvaccinated illegals coming into the U.S. and possibly deposited in your town.

Priorities

Nice to see Delbert Hoseman releasing sea turtles into vibrio-infested waters. The BP money should be used to mitigate the runoff of polluted waters into the Sound. Mr Hoseman also missed an opportunity to talk about the elephant in the room... COVID-19 mitigation efforts like getting the vaccine and masking up.

Anti-vax anger

It would be interesting to see a poll of what percentage of people who believe the election was stolen also refuse to be vaccinated. I’m not a Democrat, and I know it’s unkind, but I feel tremendous anger toward these people for putting my loved ones who work in health care at risk daily.

