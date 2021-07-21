Sound Off for July 22, 2021

Lottery revenue

State says $58 million to education from lottery proceeds of $138 million total? Do local school districts now need to raise taxes?

Hail State

Happy for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl champions, who were invited to the White House. Where is the invitation for best college baseball team, Mississippi State Bulldogs CWS champions, Mr. President?

To ‘Play nice’

You are correct that if you are getting a flashing amber signal it means “proceed with caution” and not “stop.” The problem is the person who is in the cross street has no idea you aren’t getting a red signal as well. Signals on out-of-whack traffic lights should all be changed to red/red.

Parole board

Tuesday’s article about the state parole board defines a horrible example of taxpayer funds being wasted. Every member of the parole board should face disciplinary action in a courtroom, and the governor should be totally embarrassed for not acting to stop such a bad operation.

COVID comment

I know frustrations are mounting, but I think it’s just unprofessional for a local infectious disease doctor to say on the local news, ”just get the damn shot!” He has said this twice in the past couple of weeks.

Rising cases

Why is anyone surprised? The week before the Fourth of July, the numbers were beginning to trend up. The goal to stop this virus is to get enough people vaccinated to stop the spread. They call it “herd” immunity. There is another herd trait. They go over the cliff and die.

