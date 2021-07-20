Sound Off for July 20, 2021

Play nice

I got honked at on Beatline at Interstate 10 Monday when I had a yellow flashing light, which means “proceed with caution,” not 4-way stop. Look it up if you don’t believe me.

Good job

Thank you Keesler Credit Union and Ace Data for hosting shred day on Saturday. It is very helpful, and it was a fast, efficient, in-and-out process.

Action needed

Once again Harrison County and South Mississippi is being overwhelmed with a COVID-19 variant. Our governor is, as usual, sitting back and not taking preventative measures until it is too late. He should go ahead and issue, at least, a mandatory mask mandate before it gets any worse. Come on Governor Reeves. Do something to help the elderly and vulnerable.

Be worried

It makes little sense to say we shouldn’t worry about low vaccination rates in Mississippi because of immigrants. We should be very worried about our problem.

Get the shot

I wish everyone would get the shot, not because the powers that be say so, but because it is the right thing to do for yourself and your family. Blaming the spread of a variant on the unvaccinated is misplaced. The blame falls solely on foreign travelers who brought the variant home with them or those who allowed travel from foreign countries.

Not likely

I doubt anyone old enough to have a serious discussion about the east-west corridor road will actually see it happen in their lifetime.

Motivation?

Let me get this straight. Republicans want tighter voter laws, but not for income tax fraud. There is little evidence of election fraud, but lots of evidence of income tax fraud. What could possibly be their motivation?!

Will they?

I have always held the Biloxi school system in highest regard. I’d like to give them the chance to set forth their intentions (if any) to make the critical race theory a part of the curriculum. If they do, what will they remove to make room for the new material?

Bugs win

Getting anything done outdoors lately involves battling four things: The heat, the humidity, the rain, and the mosquitoes. I can manage the first three, but the mosquitoes have been winning in straight sets.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com