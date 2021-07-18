Sound Off for July 19, 2021

What goes up

Heat causes evaporation. The more global warming there is, the more evaporation. What goes up must come down, and the more rain that comes down, the bigger the storms and greater the flooding, erosion, damage, injuries and deaths. We should all get serious about slowing down global warming.

The sanity?

Makes little sense to worry about the COVID vaccination rate of any state, or our country for that matter, when the Biden administration’s first act was to foolishly and recklessly open our borders to who knows what?

Glad to get them

We all know that the new Delta variant strain is highly transmissible, yet no one is getting their vaccinations. If you are a Christian, you do not want to kill people! We all lined up for polio, red measles, whooping cough, and on and on in gym, and we were glad to get them for free.

Elderly credit

I think it’s wonderful to give more for the children, but do you really believe it goes toward them? What about the elderly that have worked all their lives and can barely make it on less than $1,200 dollars a month? They ought to get at least food stamps.

Not so bad

The writer of “BAD BUC-EES” implied that there was a Buc-ees in Efland, N.C., and they were told to leave. I contacted the Orange County manager where Efland is located who told me Buc-ees made a proposal but the county did not pass it.

Carts for rent

A big grocery on Lapalco Boulevard on the West Bank had a cart corral that you put a quarter in for a cart and got it back when you returned the cart. It must have been in the 60s and it seemed like a great idea, but the people were not ready for that and it was removed.

