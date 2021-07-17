Sound Off for July 18, 2021

Keesler estimate

In August of 2019, Col. Blackwell stated in a commander’s call that the Division Street gate to Keesler would open in 2020. Does anyone know what the current estimate of its opening is?

East-west road

I can’t wait for the new east-west road. Pass Road has become too difficult to travel now, with all the pot holes and manhole covers. Let’s get started, before I completely ruin my vehicle.

Lush grazing

Just a friendly shout out to farmers in Hancock or Harrison counties. If your farm animals need a little more grazing area, please take them to the bridge over the Bay of St. Louis to Pass Christian. There are plenty of lush grazing areas on the bridge that are 12-18 inch tall.

Do nothing

Where is the do-nothing governor of our state? Being the lowest state in the nation not vaccinated, the only one we’re hearing from is Dr. Dobbs. Shame on you governor and legislators. You and many of your legislative friends have been vaccinated but you don’t urge your patrons to get vaccinated.

Uncertain

“In these uncertain times...” just wondering when in history times have been “certain?”

Passing lane

Persons who drive the left lane and don’t get over for others to pass are breaking the law, period! Simply move over and allow traffic to flow instead of purposely and selfishly staying in the passing lane thinking it’s all about your holy trinity “me, myself and I.”

