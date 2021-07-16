Sound Off for July 17, 2021

Low rate

The vaccine promoter questioned why the rate is low in Mississippi used the fact that Trump was vaccinated as a means to encourage people. If the current administration wanted to increase the rate, they could admit the truth: The reason we have a vaccine is due to Trump who sped the process.

Show consequences

To motivate more people to get their COVID-19 vaccination, I suggest that every time the virus is mentioned on TV rather than showing someone being jabbed in the arm with a needle instead show a patient in bed trying to breath through a ventilator.

Body choice

All you abortion supporters should certainly support people’s choice to not take the vaccine. After all, it’s their body and right to choose isn’t it?

Clean up

The city of Biloxi’s idea of keeping the city clean must mean letting the grass grow long enough to cover all the trash. If I were a tourist and drove Popps Ferry Road from the interstate, I’d probably get back on the interstate and continue on to Florida.

Dear ‘Taxpayer-built’

Buc-ee’s will invest $50 million in their new location, and the Harrison County supervisors voted to spend $15 million in improvements to the Menge Avenue interchange. In order to attract new tax revenue, there will always be infrastructure needs.

Body cameras

Body cameras are useless and only add more confusion to the situation. The family will always see their loved ones as the victim. People don’t want to admit either their loved one was not a nice person or they feel guilty they didn’t do enough for their mentally ill relative.

