Sound Off for July 16, 2021

Years of service

Well, the old crippled tree is gone. Did anyone bother to say thank you for its years of service? Might be a good site for a lovely cell phone tower!

Made it right

Today, my wife realized she’d under-tipped a server at a restaurant yesterday. She drove back to the restaurant, found the server and made it right! Also, very thankful for everyone working in these uncertain times. Especially those that work with the public.

Faith in goodness

I went to school when we had nuclear bomb drills. As I got older, people would talk about how the world was going to blow itself up, and I said common sense will prevail. Now I see this anti-vaccine stuff, people wanting to overthrow election. I may be wrong about people becoming more civilized.

Collecting funds

Totally agree with kids doing car washes to raise money. Besides providing the opportunity to work together and make friends, it teaches them how to organize and divide the work. Disagree about standing near traffic to “shake cans.” This is not only very dangerous, it is annoying to drivers.

Last in thinking

Why does a Sound Off complaining about non-vaccinated people somehow end with a Trump jab? Crazy. And just what is “the team” supposed to do to “push” people to be vaccinated that isn’t being done? Threaten no dessert?

Real question

So conservative political supporters are allowing COVID to return by pushing back on vaccinations, and then will blame Biden when the economy shuts down. Where is the sanity?

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com