Sound Off for July 14, 2021

Delta variant

In response to “where’s the delta,” there are 12 children in critical condition in MS with the delta variant, and it is now the predominant strain of COVID. Cases are increasing, not decreasing. To you and all who choose not to get vaccinated, please reconsider, do your research.

Just a vaccine

Did you have to know someone with smallpox to get a smallpox vaccination? Did you have to know someone with polio to get the polio vaccine? Ever seen a dog with rabies?

Save the Southern

I have seen the news about the Great Southern Golf Course. But I haven’t seen much from the Gulfport historical dept. or city leaders about losing one of the oldest businesses. That, yes they could have helped possibly save. Look how much money the city dumped into the old VA property.

Tragic end

The Biloxi City Council should all be fired for pushing out Chief Boney! Boney was trying to properly investigate an employee issue before taking action. Would the council rather their managers take knee-jerk actions and involve the city in lawsuits? A tragic end to a recognized career.

Silence

Mississippi is at the bottom of the vaccination list for states. Illnesses are increasing. Hospitalizations are increasing. ICU patients are increasing. Yet the only person speaking out is Dr. Dobbs. He has just released more stringent rules. Why are our elected leaders silent?

Your choice

If you are more skeptical of the efficacy of the vaccines versus the possibility of getting COVID, then you should keep wearing your mask and avoid crowds.

Bitterness

I prayed this week because of bitterness toward our state. We are the no. 1 poorest, fattest, sickest, uneducated and now last in protection in vaccines. This age that won’t take the vaccine, they just keep taking. They never gave up anything during COVID.

