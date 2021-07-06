Sound Off Sound Off for July 7, 2021

Enforce it

Another life lost on Highway 90 this weekend. Let’s give our residents and visitors a fighting chance. Lower the speed limit to 40 mph from the Biloxi/OS bridge to the Bay St. Louis bridge, and enforce it.

Sen. Wicker

Sen. Wicker is not a Democrat. He is a gentleman who is polite to everyone he meets. And I can assure you Trent Lott is the same. He was hospitable to everyone.

Moving problems

To “Move the railroad,” seems like a good idea at first glance until you really think about it. Most of the problems you mentioned would just move north. Take a look at a map. Where would you put the railroad? It would need to be moved before the road could be built.

Cart danger

People operating golf carts on streets make them dangerous by ignoring basic safety and common sense: failing to use seat belts, not stopping at stop signs, and allowing children to drive them.

Dangerous work

Some jobs are more dangerous than others. My father worked for a power company, and it is dangerous work where a small mistake can mean death. Nothing is going to change that as the power going through the lines; although lethal it’s being handled by humans.

Emergency vehicles

State law requires drivers to yield to approaching emergency vehicles by moving to right-hand curb or edge of roadway and stop until emergency vehicle has passed. On four-lane or more roads, emergency vehicles using lights and siren are supposed to then pass the stopped vehicles using the left lane if possible.

Community policing

Community policing in Gulfport ended when we lost Chief Weatherford. Subsidized by the government, slumlords have filled older neighborhoods with lawless drug gangs. If the chief won’t order the police to patrol the neighborhoods, perhaps all this government funding would be better spent on other services.

