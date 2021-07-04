Sound Off for July 5, 2021

Climate change

Since climate change is the result of human activity it seems population control is the right solution. Anything less is only a temporary patch. The world needs to follow China’s lead and enact laws to limit the planet’s population growth.

Exponential?

What poll did “Global Warming” Sound Off refer to with “pretty well accepted by citizens of the Gulf Coast.” Exponentially accelerated sea level rise? Been walking the beaches of Mississippi, Florida and Texas for several decades, haven’t noticed a rise.

Made my day

I love to laugh at the unsubstantiated claims regarding so-called global warming affecting the Gulf Coast. Let’s face it, in 1977 it was global cooling. That didn’t work so they locked on to warming. Environmentally the Earth is cleaner than at any other time in the last two centuries.

Gas prices

Thank you, former President Trump, for keeping gas prices low during your four years!

Germ magnets

I was so glad that the Treasure Bay casino is still serving cafeteria-style in their buffet. People, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. And besides, it was always a bad practice.

Public hearing

So, let me see if I have this right. Pascagoula-Gautier School District is proposing to increase its budget next year an additional $21,281,222, to $122,609,162. That’s a 21% increase! Not many of us are getting that kind of raise. If you care about a possible ad valorem tax increase, you should attend the public hearing at 5:30 p.m. July 26.

Be careful

So, Bill Cosby, who drugged and raped dozens of woman and was found guilty by a jury, was released from jail on a technicality. Maybe they will release Harvey Weinstein next week. So, now that we know that drugging and raping women is not consider to be a serious crime, ladies be very careful.

