Sound Off for July 4, 2021

Firework effects

This Fourth of July weekend, before you shoot off a bunch of fireworks, take a moment to think and consider your neighbors. There is a very high population of veterans and others with PTSD on the Coast. Please enjoy the fireworks at the casinos and not in our neighborhoods.

Cart solution

Hats off to Aldis grocery for implementing the perfect solution to abandoned carts! I can’t believe this hasn’t come sooner. This will motivate the idle. We once “earned” a nice dinner returning abandoned baggage carts at the old Denver airport.

Cycle of sand

I see an enormous amount of money being spent to remove sand from the road caused by southern winds. I would like to know how much money the beach brings into MS. Seems like the big businesses that are on the beach should help pay for all that sand cleanup!

Noisy city

What Long Beach truly needs is a noise abatement program that works. Like, “if one can hear it through a closed cabin or house, it’s too loud,”and then collect $200. Simple. Traffic lights would be a dream come true.

Vaccines

You should get the COVID vaccine even if you have recovered from the disease. It’s still unknown how long or how strong natural immunity is after recovering from COVID. The vaccine provides an additional layer of protection by increasing your antibodies.

Mask-free

Those of us who are fully vaccinated shouldn’t be required to wear mask. I have no problem showing proof of vaccination in order to go mask-free. Stores, doctor’s offices and government buildings should be required to allow those of us who are Fully Vaccinated to go without a mask.

Electrocution

Cayce Seal, we are told, died from electrocution. What we have not been told is how that could happen, given all of the safety procedures electrical workers follow. What went wrong? The public deserves to know.

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com