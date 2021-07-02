Sound Off for July 3, 2021

Gator bites

The Sun Herald article on Huck’s Cove left out an important point. They have the best gator bites I’ve found anywhere on the Coast.

Absolutely ridiculous

Is tonight some sort of holiday that I dont know about? Enough already with the fireworks in the city limits of Gulfport. I have family members who have to go north to Wiggins on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve to a motel just to escape from the fireworks.

Aquarium fireworks

The aquarium hosting fireworks sounds like a dichotomy. I hope the aquarium is considering the low-noise and eco-friendly fireworks.

Minority opinion?

The majority of Mississippi citizens voted for a new flag. In my opinion, it should have been done sooner. The majority felt it was time to acknowledge the South lost the Civil War and we should move forward.

VIN

I was amused by the listings in abandoned vehicles that each was given a VIN no. VIN stands for vehicle identification number. No need to add “no.” to it. Same with adding machine to ATM. ATM stands for automated teller machine.

Who’s pushing?

Dear “Pushing Values,” Your post should read “Why should we let Christians dictate to everybody else what’s on the license plate?” Atheists and people of other beliefs do not think it is a suitable place for any type of religious (or anti-religious) statement.

Shared values

There are basically seven main religions in the world, and all of them are based on goodness and a compassionate God. Just because someone doesn’t share your image of God doesn’t make them an atheist.

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com