Sound Off for July 2, 2021

First few months

Read, look around and use your personal experience. You know inflation is already here and rising. Use your commons sense when politicians promise there’s nothing to be concerned about and promise trillions more for this and that. Money doesn’t grow on trees. It’s printed by the federal government. The servicing of our national debt is growing exponentially, while lawmakers continue to add to its size. Taxes and prices are going up, while purchasing power is going down. That’s the Biden administration in its first few months.

Move the railroad

I know where the new east/west road should go: where the railroad is. Move it north of Biloxi and Gulfport and so many problems would be solved. No local train collisions with vehicles or pedestrians, no train stoppage because of vehicles stuck on the tracks, no blockage of the White Avenue gate into Keesler, no long waits by lots of gas guzzling vehicles waiting for trains to pass or get started, no more blaring train horns, no dangerous north/south road blockage during hurricane season.

Pay attention

Young children with other children as passengers are driving golf carts in Latimer along Krohn Road and Stephen Earl Drive. The parents don’t seem to care. They will when their children get hurt or killed.

Missing link?

Well I don’t know about you, but I am pretty sure that the universal licensing of various service providers was the missing component to launching Mississippi into the 21st century. Never mind all the talk of high-tech, blue or green economies, lack of manufacturing and highly educated talent leaving the state daily. You can now get your haircut by someone that was trained in Pennsylvania. Thank you Tate for all your hard work. Just take a little off the top.

Rising prices

Why are prices going up ? Highest in seven years. Russia is installing pipelines, but we cancel the keystone pipeline by Biden. No word by officials on how to bring prices down. Come on, man.

One question

If they were able to cure Trump’s severe COVID-19 infection so effectively in just a couple of days, why didn’t they offer it to the general public?

Use your lights

Come on people, if it’s dusk or barely dawn, turn your lights on. Not only is it for your benefit, but those for the traveling public around you. This morning on Highway 67 I saw a Harrison County school bus with no lights on. You could barely see it because the sun had not come up yet. Not sure how they could see. Just do it.

Have respect

Please have compassion for your neighbors that are bothered by fireworks and take them to the county or the predesignated areas of the beach. And, if you must, limited theses fireworks to the one night of the 4th of July. Better yet, just go and enjoy the firework displays provided by the local casinos and/or municipalities. Let’s all have a safe 4th of July.

Do the tests

Drug testing for date rape drugs can and should be performed when a patient requests. For doctors not to order the tests because it cannot be performed in the hospital lab but must be sent out to a reference lab is puzzling. Many lab tests are shipped out. There is a short window to detect these drugs. If the patient was the doctor’s daughter I suspect it would be done.

