Sound Off Sound Off for July 1, 2021

Car signals

I recently bought a used car from a local dealer and I assume it came from another state as the signal lights actually worked.

Aldis

We already have something like that here: Save A Lot.

Golf carts and trash

A young girl probably 15 driving a golf cart with two younger children, probably 8 or 9 on the back. God forbid if the regular truck drivers driving pass the speed limit comes barreling through around that steep curb on Brasher Road. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

Minority opinion

To the author of the Sound Off titled “Duct tape,” unfortunately, the minority has been successful in “telling the rest of us what to do!” Example: The old Mississippi state flag has been “scrapped” due to the demands of the minority.

Dogs and fireworks

Just a message from the dogs who live in Sunkist subdivision. We are extremely afraid of the loud noise caused by fireworks. If you feel like you must shoot fireworks might be a good idea to go to the Popps Ferry causeway which is located far enough away to not scare us.

Newsfeeds

I look at a couple of internet newsfeeds regularly and have come to the conclusion that Americans are either complete idiots or the media thinks we are.

Health care workers

A Medscape email just rec’d reported on COVID vaccinations of health care workers nationwide. Lo and behold, Mississippi wasn’t at its usual place at the bottom of the list. Rather we were third in the good column at 86%. Simply outstanding! Now if we could just convince the rest of the population to follow suit.

