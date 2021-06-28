Sound Off for June 29, 2021

Hail State

Congratulations to the Mississippi State baseball for reaching the College World Series finals. The entire state should be proud of how how the Diamond Dawgs have represented us with class and a never-give-up attitude.

Global warming

Global warming has pretty well been accepted as a real threat by most citizens of the Gulf Coast. What should be of interest is the accelerating rate of sea level rise, which is exponential.

Duct tape

To the atheists who object to “In God We Trust” being on your car tag, take some duct tape and tape over it. Problem solved. Go on about your business. You are in the minority, and the minority doesn’t get to tell the rest of us what to do.

Not like inheritance

A recent Sound Off compared reparations to inheritances. This is comparing apples to oranges. An inheritance comes from your family, not from strangers. Reparations would have to be paid by all taxpayers, the majority of whom were never related to slave owners.

OS water

It’s both sad and disrespectful that as of Saturday morning Ocean Springs city officials still haven’t given updates on the city’s water supply. It’s also concerning that Mayor-Elect Holloway didn’t identify these shortcomings and use them as an opportunity to show a sense of leadership and commitment to the people and voters of Ocean Springs.

Water problems

I am very thankful that I live in a place where we have access to unlimited safe water that is monitored for any problems. We were told Wednesday morning of a problem and samples sent to Jackson would have results back in 48 hours. As of Saturday morning, and no word. What takes so long for the test?

Editor’s note: The boil-water advisory was lifted 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kid carts

Does your golf cart make the cut? Only if your 12 year old is driving with no helmet or seat belt! Where is dad or mom? I see it regularly in Biloxi.

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com