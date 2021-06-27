Sound Off for June 28, 2020

So selfish

Walmart is extremely busy. There have to be at least a dozen people waiting in line to go through self-checkout. Enter the woman on her cellphone at one of the stations not scanning anything just talking on her phone while people wait. The ultimate in selfishness.

Insurances thrive

Because they have a steady influx of cash revenue, many corporations do not buy insurance. Instead the put their money into interest-bearing accounts. The original BP money earned millions while waiting to be used. Why do you think legislators want control? Case in point, medical marijuana.

Media

Interesting the border crisis has left media outlets. When Trump was highlighting it, media went after him! Now , no news is saying problem has gone away... who is kidding who?

No photo op

Vice President Harris went south of the border to the heart of the problem and told them not to come. She’s more interested in positive results rather than a photo op.

To ‘Accomplices’

I agree I have unknowingly voted for liars at times in the past, but I helped vote them out the second time around. By the way, you’re only an accomplice when you aid and abet a wrongdoer. I don’t think voters like you and I are accomplices.

Freedoms

Why is it that one of the political parties insist on “freedoms,” freedom of speech, freedom from wearing a mask, vaccination, being told what to do, yet they insist on barring freedom of speech when it doesn’t align with theirs. Why is that?

The squad

The squad doesn’t seem to have any idea how American government works. It doesn’t appear they think they work for the United States. Why are they being given a free pass?

