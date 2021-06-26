Sound Off for June 27, 2021

See the difference

The difference between “in God we trust” being on money and a car tag is simple. I’m not forced to display money on my car. This is a clear violation of separation of church and state. All they have to do is offer an option that doesn’t cost extra.

Estates

If you think reparations is an entitlement, so are inheritances. Wealth has been passed down for generations that families today did not earn directly.

Bondage

The idea of reparations being paid to living descendants of slaves by today’s taxpayers is right up there with the “defund the police” movement in the ranks of stupid ideas. No citizen of this country has been involved in the evil practice of involuntary bondage since 1865.

Recycling needed

Attention Diamondhead residents. If you continue to dump your recyclables on the ground instead of the two appropriate containers, how long do you think it will be before everyone in the city is penalized by the removal of those dumpsters?

Brain drain

So many reasons our politicians have conjured up as to why people leave Mississippi, especially young people. Income tax is not one. Racism, lack of quality education, lack of progressive thinking, being last on all things that matter, those are some of the real reasons. Why don’t you ask them?

Questionable motives

Why don’t we pay congressional members higher salaries and make corporate and special interest groups illegal. They seem to often vote more for special interest, lobbyists and corporations rather than the people they represent. I don’t begrudge their salaries but I sometimes question their motives.

Man-made

Driving down 90 today I got to thinking about the longest man-made beach in the world. I’m pretty sure it still holds record. Which translates, that the beach sand problem is man-made.

