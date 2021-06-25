Sound Off for June 26, 2021

Do better

Big summer weekend with lots of visitors. Let’s put up more ugly, useless orange cones to destroy the beauty of a Highway 90 cruise. Biloxi can do better.

Bay zoning

Property owners in Bay St. Louis, many people including contractors are disrespecting the law. Front setbacks from the street right of way are 25 feet. An owner received a permit to address storm damage but failed to mention a porch 3 feet from the right of way. A stop work order has been issued.

Marine resources

What good does it accomplish to publish the agenda and minutes of the Commission on Marine Resources when no one can read it.

Police

People should stop complaining about traffic and high crime. To all those that fought to have police pull back and defund them, well done. This is what we get. But hey, no more police in your area. So please quit crying about shootings.

Lock stepping

Medicaid expansion in Mississippi would help pay for mentally ill patient’s treatment, but Tate Reeves and his followers remain against it. Why? We take federal money for infrastructure. We took the stimulus money. It’s all about control and party lock stepping.

Aquarium fireworks

The aquarium hosting fireworks sounds like a dichotomy. “Fireworks are dangerous for birds.” - NPR on 6/2019. “The shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee” - US Fish and Wildlife Service. fws.gov May 18, 2021. The animals housed in the aquarium are unable to flee the explosive sounds.

