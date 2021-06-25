Sound Off for June 25, 2021

Let him speak

When is President Biden going to hold open press conferences to answer a variety of questions that many across the country want to hear directly from him? Is there a reason for not being open or other problems we should all know about? People are beginning to wonder about his ability and therefore his administration.

Good work

I sure like the state auditor. He seems to be doing a great job.

Good idea?

Putting excess BP or CARES money into the wind pool fund sounds like a good idea. But a one-time infusion of money from a non-recurring source would only provide a short term false rate reduction. If you buy a house dependent on a current wind pool rate that will have to raise drastically next year when the one time reduction goes away, that will cause problems.

Treason definition

I think Americans need some clarification of what constitutes treason. We seem to be allowing some acts perilously close to treason to go unchecked.

Don’t forget

I have gone to multiple doctors lately and everybody was wearing a mask and if you didn’t have one they gave you one.

One tip

Tell the people suing over “In God We Trust” to come back when they have successfully sued the U.S. for having it on money.

No disrespect

A group in Mississippi that doesn’t believe in God wants “In God we trust” removed from the car tag license plate. They say it violates their rights. I have a solution. They can leave Mississippi. For me and my house will serve the Lord. No disrespect intended.

Federal holiday

We have a new federal holiday, and I am not against it, but I do wonder when Biden is going to stop spending. This costs the taxpayers $500 million for this holiday. I guess he will print up some more cash.

Photo op?

Former President Trump said he will visit the south Texas border soon as a guest of Governor Abbott. Almost instantly, Vice President Harris said she would go there immediately. President Biden’s designated border czar doesn’t care about the crisis. Only the photo op that will claim she does.

Do your job

It’s abundantly clear that Vice President Harris wants absolutely nothing to do with the border crisis assignment she was given by President Biden. The little dinner fete she hosted recently for female legislators is at the level of a local charity soirée. The media isn’t even trying to hold her accountable and neither is Biden. C’mon media, she’s coasting. If you have any self respect, start asking real questions.

