Sound Off for June 24, 2021

Positive MS story

The Economist recently published an article about Mississippi. The heading: “Mississippi, a state not often associated with pioneering reforms, is teaching the rest of the country to read.” Congratulations to Dr. Kymyona Burk and others responsible for implementing the literacy program.

Not my family

Who is going to pay for these “reparations?” No one in my family history has ever owned slaves. I’m 75 and my grandmother picked cotton and pretty sure it was equivalent to slave wages.

Lunacy

So let me get this straight. ADOS wants people who never owned slaves to pay Reparations to people that have never been slaves. I would call that “lunacy” not justice!

More patrols

Regarding Shore Drive, Gulf Hills as a Talladega race track is true. The Gulf Hills Civic Association did a survey several months ago on speeders but nothing more has happened. Be advised the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has been notified and patrols have increased.

Better wind insurance

It is definitely a good idea to put some of the BP money into the wind pool to subsidize the cost of insurance. People buying new houses along the Coast can not afford the insurance these days!

Independent agents

There are insurance companies who offer wind and hail coverage included in the policy. You do not have to be in the state wind pool. Check other companies, especially independent agents. These agents will search for you.

Health care masks

I went to a doctor’s appointment and sign on the building said masks required. My doctor’s office door had a sign, masks required. I enter the waiting room and I was the only one out of 8 people wearing a mask and the staff weren’t wearing any either.

