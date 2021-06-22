Sound Off for June 23, 2021

Talledega South

Shore Drive in Gulf Hills is referred to by those who live there as “Talladega South!” Sheriff’s deputies do their best but the configuration and size of the road make it difficult to enforce traffic laws. Hopefully, it will not take a tragedy to get the ‘hot-rodders’ to slow down

Life well lived

The obituary of Chief Urbati is a great tale of an American hero, an accomplished and remarkable man for all seasons .Deserves a front-page story more than any other.

Guns at party

In response to the shooting in Gulfport at a birthday party: Why would anyone bring guns to a birthday party? I see it all the time that celebrations are ruined by violence, and for what? If you can’t be civil, respectful and celebrate the occasion then stay home!

Need help

I had water come in my laundry room, and I don’t know who to call to get it fix. It came through the bottom under my water heater and washer and dryer if anyone can help.

Responsible spending

Good to see our governor spends taxpayers’ dollars responsibly. Some governors spend like drunken sailors, all of the money they are given, plus some they don’t have. All of the allocated CARES money not spent will be used on unemployment compensation. That sounds good to me.

CARES Act

Why did Gov. Reeves give the Mississippi Supreme Court $2.5 million? This CARES Act money is for COVID-related needs. Reeves is using this money as his personal bank account with no explanation to the taxpayers.

Better wind insurance

Gov. Reeves, use some of the money from BP or stimulus to create a state wind pool insurance that is affordable. Our insurance cost as much as our mortgage! Look around and you can see the damages left by last years storms.

