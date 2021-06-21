Sound Off for June 22, 2021

Roadside conditions

My husband was so sure I wrote the Sound Off about mowing the grass along the roadways without picking up trash first. The city and the tourism director need to get together and take a ride down Popps Ferry Road to see what our visitors see when they drive this main roadway to the Coast.

Trash on highways

Inmates in Pearl River County pick up trash along the interstate and county roads. It could be a sheriff decision and not a commissioner decision.

Walking track

Singing River Hospital should be commended for the excellent walking track on Lemoyne. It is a half-mile track that is constantly maintained, and a welcome spot to get a little exercise. Thank You, Singing River.

LB stop signs

Anyone who feels the stop signs are working better than signals has never been 17th in line at five-points during drive-time.

Accomplices

I got news for you, if you voted since 1972, you chose a liar and their accomplices many times.

Traffic cams

I’ve been asking MDOT about the traffic cams and they have never answered. Why have them listed if there’s no intention to fix them? If this was Jackson the cams would have been back up quickly.

Get vaxxed

According to the FDA, the more contagious Delta variant of COVID virus could cause increased infections this fall if more people aren’t vaccinated. The current vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Please get vaccinated if you are eligible.

Casino buffet

I was disappointed to see my favorite casino buffet has returned to self-service. Have we not learned our germs travel? No one was using hand sanitizers, and children were not monitored. I left to go a traditional restaurant where inspections are routinely done and managers are supervising.

