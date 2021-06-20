Sound Off for June 21, 2021

Visit Pascagoula

As a subscriber to your paper and a proud resident of our beautiful city of Pascagoula it, I can’t help but notice lack of coverage to our city. We have much to offer including affordable housing. We are not the ugly duckling people think we are!

To ‘New vote’

What planet do live on? I am 78 and he doesn’t have half of my brain. He went to Europe and kissed behinds like Obama and accomplished nothing. He is trying to destroy America. Are you nuts?

Be wise

As an Independent, I watch as many news outlets as possible to understand all sides. I’ve found only one that is uniquely beyond bias and untruthful. If you don’t know who that is, you are part of the undoing of democracy. If you know who it is, expand your knowledge by viewing many others.

Drug lobby

The next time that you review the cost of your prescriptions, please note that the pharmaceutical lobby retained the ex-U.S. senator from Louisiana in order to keep the drug prices high and unattainable to many. The inflated charges destroy seniors’ budgets.

Income tax

Reading about the governor’s proposal to rescind the Mississippi income tax, I find the concept comical. Where are the related facts and data, i.e. which state programs will lose funding and be canceled? how will the lost revenue be accounted for and replaced?

A larger view

Spiritual darkness is spiritual bondage. If in this life only you have hope, you are of all men most miserable. Trusting in yourself alone is futile since you cannot command your next breath.

Crossing

Time for the railroad to repair the Creosote Road crossing at Highway 49 again.

