Sound Off for June 20, 2021

Hey MDOT

Tried to access MDOT cameras along Highway 90, but they were all out! What good are all those cameras if they don’t work? They seem to be OK to the north of Gulfport. What gives?

Trash highway

Well, the first mowing of our highways has begun once again without first picking up the trash. What a mess! MDOT used to have the sheriff department pick up before mowing using prisoners. That stopped soon after our present southern highway commissioner was elected.

Not a social club

Some of you talk like voting is dependent on your being in a social club for life! You should be voting for the best candidates for the job.

Nothing new

I have been registered as a Republican since 1972 and don’t plan to change registration. I vote for democracy with a conscience and for the best candidate, no matter which party. I don’t vote for liars or their accomplices.

Matter of priorities

Time to fix our real problems. Oh yes, those pesky traffic lights and birds murdered by wind turbines are troubling, but the fact that federal and Mississippi state law have preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race gets more of my attention.

Term limits

As I grow older I begin to understand the need for political term limits. I am convinced that each Washington politician should serve three terms — two terms in office and one term in prison.

Career politicians

Is the American public too dumb to see that our career politicians want the issue, not the solution. As long as they have the talking point issues, they have something to justify their continued existence and power. We should never allow people to make a career of being a politician at any level.

Takers

Thank you, Sun Herald, for printing Leonard Pitts opinion piece about makers and takers. Hats off to Pro-Publica as well.

