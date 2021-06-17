Sound Off for June 18, 2021

Seeing red

No, don’t “fix” the traffic lights in Long Beach. Leave them flashing red and being a four-way stop. Traffic has been flowing so much smoother and better at Walgreens, Froogels and Walkers Rent All locations.

Returned purse

Did the person leave a reward for the honest hero who turned in her purse? Just wondering.

To ‘New vote’

If you were chased out of the party by President Trump and voted for Biden and all these policies that are tearing this country apart, hope you stay out of the party forever!

As predicted

Blaming Biden for pricing of gas and lumber is a faulty analogy. Sawmill output declined, wild fires spread, and there was a trucker shortage. Now add demand from historically low mortgage rates. Despite this, lumber cost have dropped 40% since early May.

Not a Republican

To the 54-year former Republican, I share some enlightening insight. You were always a Democrat. The reason foreign partners now talk to us is because they are back in control of our economy. The calmness you speak of is purely a CNN observation.

Nit picking

Do you really think wind turbines are more damaging to our ecosystem than oil rigs and fracking? You are really scraping the barrel looking for something to criticize.

No red tape?

A federal judge blocked Biden’s order to shut down drilling. The 13 states that sued said the administration bypassed comment periods and other bureaucratic steps. So, ordinary citizens and businesses deal with government red tape daily, but the Biden administration just ignores all that.

