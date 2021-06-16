Sound Off for June 17, 2021

Traffic lights

With a new storm season upon us, I would like to suggest we repair and replace remnants of the last storm. Start with the traffic lights in Long Beach. No excuses, other municipalities picked up debris, fixed potholes and restored traffic signals.

Out of the box

Applause to “In The Medians” for thinking outside the box, but have you ever actually seen a wind turbine up close? They are huge. They need open space and are tuned to the wind’s direction. Accidents would be compounded and regular maintenance would shut down the road completely.

Available and free

The COVID vaccination is available and free at local pharmacies now. There isn’t even a line anymore. Even the poorest of us passes by one of these places at least once a week. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged.

To ‘New vote’

If a poll were taken, I would favor Joe Biden. I am a 54-year Republican who was chased out of the Republican Party by Donald Trump. I voted for Biden and would do it again. There is a calmness within the USA that we haven’t seen for four years. And our European allies are speaking to us again.

Yes he can

America had achieved oil independence under President Trump. Now that his policies are being reversed, we are becoming dependent once again, and that most certainly affects the price of oil. To think that a president’s actions cannot affect the price of oil is totally incorrect.

Supply and demand

Prices rise when demand remains the same but supply falls to a lower level. Presidents issue executive orders that can/do affect supply. Joe Biden is an example. Any number of items/reasons can affect supply.

Sleeping better

I agree with Rep. Bennie Thompson’s statement that Gov. Tate Reeves should sleep better with the decision to cancel extended $300 stimulus checks in favor of everyone returning to work. Well done, governor, it is the right decision.

At fault

I used to agree with “Responsibility” until Trump became president — then everything seemed to be his fault!

Email Sound Offs of up to 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com