Sound Off for June 16, 2021

Thankful

I was driving to an important appointment when the oil light went on. I pulled into the Goodyear Auto Store in Gulfport, and with no hesitation they solved the problem. They did not ask my name, they did not ask for money. Isn’t helping each other what life is all about?

In the medians

There is no reason to remove crops to make wind power. There are thousands of acres of land stretched out between the lanes of divided highways. Windmills in the median can produce money to reduce tax increases and not bother anyone. The noise from traffic will discourage wildlife and birds.

Wind turbines

Yes, wind turbines are a cause of bird mortality. Statistically, however, they are insignificant compared to loss of habitat, windows, feral cats, communications towers, high tension wires, cars, pesticides and hunting as causes.

Canceled

Yep, I’m officially canceling the NFL and taking up fishing instead. Actually, I’m canceling all these pro and high-end collegiate sports venues. Just too much irresponsible political nonsense mixed into entertainment for me.

Responsibility

It is beyond me how anyone can think that any president can affect the prices of gas or of lumber. Those are basic supply and demand issues.

New vote?

Since everybody seems to take great stock in polls, how about a poll of who people would vote for, now that they should be able to see what this administration is really about.

Availability

Maybe Mississippi’s low vaccine rate is because in a poor, rural state, it’s difficult or impossible for some folks to get to an in-town site during business hours. Maybe better to get to folks where they are, like 4-8 p.m. or churches on Sunday.

