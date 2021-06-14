Sound Off for June 15, 2021

Thank y’all

I read the Sound Offs regularly, and I want to thank all of you. Your comments, whether I agree or disagree, prompt me to research the issue. It makes me better educated and a better person.

What gives?

Was there a typo in this article which stated that $79 million will go to upgrade a school for military children in Germany? Surely that should be $7.9 million?

Forever grateful

The Billfish Classic would have been an awesome event with the following exceptions, and extreme generosity of others. The vast crowd was so loud and overpowered the PA system. And upon exiting the bleachers, I suffered a heat stroke. A very observant lady summoned help, and she and two men saved my life. I will forever be grateful.

German food

With all the different ethnic restaurants on the coast, isn’t it about time to get a good restaurant that specializes in German food back?

Selective

I agree. I am glad the Sun Herald and press cover controversial topics. Unfortunately, it is very, very selective in nature. No coverage at all on Southern border crisis, our economic downturn and corrupt media giants!

Investigations

I agree with “Thank You” that democracy depends on a media that delivers the unbiased facts. Beginning by “investigating” a story with your desired outcome then only presenting the facts that support your narrative is not journalism.

Greater good

Yes, some birds may die from flying into the blades of proposed wind farm. But it’s a small price for the environmentally friendly, renewable, power that will be provided to thousands of homeowners.

