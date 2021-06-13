Sound Off for June 14, 2021

Traffic lights

I have come to the conclusion that traffic lights in Gulfport are just there suggesting that when you have time stop or maybe not. There is not a busy intersection traffic light that is not continuous.

Slow your roll

Got my second COVID shot today and am very grateful to get it. No line, very efficient, very friendly people both times. But when I got the first shot I literally didn’t feel a thing. Today you’d have thought that nurse was harpooning whales! My arm is so sore tonight I can only imagine how sore it will be tomorrow.

Charging to park

Now that so many property owners in Old Town Bay St. Louis are charging to park maybe one positive result will happen: take the money you make and buy a lawnmower and weed eater. Then hire someone to clean up your lots!

Deserve our respect

While the vast majority of law officers are good people that deserve our respect, some are dirty cops. I salute all law officers with a wave or a kind word. The presence of police personnel makes me feel safer and I am thankful for their kindness and professionalism. However, there are some that shouldn’t be in that job.

Unsolved mystery

It has been four months since Mr. Brumfield was hit and killed on Highway 90. Don’t you think it is time the police let the public know something about the person or person’s that hit him! Were they killed, did they know him, business deal gone wrong? Not a word has been mentioned about it!

As predicted

When President Biden took office gas was $2.19 a gallon on Courthouse Road. Today it was $2.52 a gallon. That is a fifteen percent increase in five months! Have you seen lumber or plywood prices lately? Do you still think this administration has your best interest in mind?

